Thieves caught breaking into Bonnybridge farm office discover their punishment

Frazer Smith, 29, and Gordon McFarlane, 26, forced their way into the Beattie and Sneddon property at Bonnywood Farm and stole numerous items, including a spanner and keys on January 6, 2019.

Smith, 102 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge, and McFarlane, Caravan Two, Garth Kennels, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Their plan went awry when a witness heard banging noises and the sound of “metal falling” at 3am.

Frazer Smith and Gordon McFarlane were sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Fraser said: “The witness thereafter contacted police and police attended.

“They observed Smith on part of the roof of the locus. Smith appeared to have a fresh cut to his face and appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

“He was searched. Police recovered a number of items, including a key, a spanner, pliers and an Allen key. These were recovered from within the pockets of his jacket and trousers.

“He was then arrested and made no reply. Further inquiries were conducted in relation to the incident and further information was recovered to identify McFarlane.”

Lynn Swann, defence solicitor for Smith, said her client was “intoxicated on diazepam” at the time.

She added: “He had foolishly gone on this undertaking. He has a record for various other matters.

“There was a full recovery. He’s beginning to get his life put back into some semblance of order and is having his addiction issues addressed.

“He has a daughter. He helps with her care.

“He is unemployed and getting benefits. He’s trying to get work within the construction industry.”

Simon Hutchison, representing McFarlane, said his client was found to have been involved due to the discovery of his DNA at the scene.

The solicitor said: “Right from the beginning he was happy to accept his culpability.

“The social worker has used the word ‘urging’ when they asked for him not to be sent back to custody, but to allow him a community-based disposal.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered both men to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months as an alternative to custody.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.