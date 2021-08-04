Thief who stole cosmetics from Falkirk shop given chance to engage with substance misuse charity
A thief who stole cosmetics from a Falkirk store has appeared in court.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:41 pm
Mary Laird, 25, 3 Abercrombie Street, Falkirk, pinched the £70 product from Superdrug in The Howgate Shopping Centre on December 16, 2020.
Sentencing Laird at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheriff Derek Livingston made her subject to a community payback order consisting of supervision for two years and a conduct requirement to engage with the Change Grow Live substance misuse and criminal justice intervention charity.
She must also repay the value of theft at £20-per-fortnight.