Thief who bit man's hand at Linlithgow store must continue obeying Falkirk Sheriff Court order

Shannon McIntyre, 24, 38 Ferguson Road, Broxburn, admitted stealing perfume from B&M in Stockbridge Retail Park, Linlithgow on May 20, 2017, while on bail.

She also assaulted a man at the store by biting his hand.

Shannon McIntyre was ordered to continue complying with an order imposed by Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

McIntyre appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).

Sheriff Derek Hamilton noted the offender had been making “good progress” with an order and allowed it to continue “without further review”.

