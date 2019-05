A £700 Gucci watch was stolen from a Camelon home during a daylight break-in.

The property in Fairlie Street was targeted between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Friday, May 3.

Police say a hole was smashed in a glass door before keys to the property, which were hanging on a kitchen wall, were unhooked by the thief.

Information relating to this crime can be passed on to police on 101.