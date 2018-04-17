Thief targeted woman, 84, before stealing purse

A heartless thief stole an elderly woman’s purse as she shopped in Falkirk.

The crook waited until the 84-year-old victim had temporarily left her handbag unattended on a trolly before pouncing and making off with the pouch.

The incident took place in the Wilko hardware store on the town’s High Street at around 3.40pm yesterday (Monday).

The unsuspecting pensioner only realised her purse was missing when she went to pay for her goods at the till.

Police have described the suspect as a woman in her late 30s or early 40s who was wearing a blue denim jacket, glasses and a blue cap at the time of the theft.

Anybody who has information relating to this incident, or who recognises the suspect’s description, is asked to call police on 101.