Thief stole children's charity tin from Grangemouth superstore

Robert Alexander (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing the charity tin from Asda, Grangemouth, on June 18, 2019.

The court heard the theft was captured on CCTV.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said: “He has no recollection of it at all. At the time he was under the influence of certain substances.”

Alexander stole the charity tin from Asda, Grangemouth

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “It’s difficult to know how much money was actually taken, but this was a despicable offence.”

He placed Alexander, 1 Munro Gardens, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he pay £50 compensation to Cash for Kids at a rate of £10 per month.

Alexander was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, mean he must stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 180 days.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.