A shameless thief made off with collection tins dedicated to palliative and cancer care services.

Police are searching for a man who stole two charity buckets for Strathcarron Hospice and Driving Force from Bonnybridge Pharmacy on Wednesday, May 30.

The culprit is described as being aged 21 to 40, having short brown hair and a local accent.

He was wearing a cream long-sleeved top, dark blue jeans, white trainers and glasses during the incident.

Call police on 101 with information.