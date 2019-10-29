Thief stole £3000 from Falkirk Central Mosque charity collection boxes

A thief stole around £3000 from charity collection boxes after breaking into a mosque.

The cash was taken from Falkirk Central Mosque in the town’s Burnhead Lane overnight between Sunday and Monday.

A man was caught on CCTV scoping out the premises prior to the theft.

Police have since been alerted.

Khalid Saeed, Falkirk Central Mosque chairman, said: “We’ve been here for 18 or 19 years and we’ve never had an incident like this ever.

“He entered the charity money box and we’re estimating, all in, about £3000 was taken.

“We were shocked, there was nothing broken. We only realised what had happened when we checked the CCTV.

“It was very sly, he came into prayer the night before. He wandered around assessing everything beforehand and turned one of the cameras up the way but he was caught on another camera.

“He cut the locks and came in well prepared. It must have been with a grinder.

“He unlatched the window and left the fire door off its latch so he could open it in the morning.

“It’s very frustrating, especially for the children. It’s public money at the end of the day.”