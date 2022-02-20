Thief spat at and bit woman during Falkirk shoplifting offence

The court heard this was Frame’s first time in prison and it had been a real “eye opener” for her, making her “desperate” to change her ways.

It was stated she realised the people she was hanging around with a the time of the offence were “not her friends”.

Frame appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The time in custody – some six months – had given her time to think. She was due to take advantage of a hair dressing course and wanted to pursue her ultimate aim, which was to work with children.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Frame, address listed as Prisoner of Edinburgh, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

