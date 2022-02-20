Thief spat at and bit woman during Falkirk shoplifting offence
Shannon Frame (23) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing toiletries and assaulting a woman, spitting at her and biting her arm at Savers, High Street, Falkirk on August 17 last year.
The court heard this was Frame’s first time in prison and it had been a real “eye opener” for her, making her “desperate” to change her ways.
It was stated she realised the people she was hanging around with a the time of the offence were “not her friends”.
The time in custody – some six months – had given her time to think. She was due to take advantage of a hair dressing course and wanted to pursue her ultimate aim, which was to work with children.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Frame, address listed as Prisoner of Edinburgh, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months.