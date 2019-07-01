Thief robs woman in mobility scooter at Denny cashpoint

A woman with mobility issues was left shaken when a young man robbed her of a three figure sum of money as she used a cash machine.

The offender distracted the victim outside the Co-Op store in Stirling Street, Denny, last Saturday afternoon and then made off with her money.

He has a slim build, is between 16 and 20 years old, and was wearing an Adidas long sleeved top with black sleeves, black top half and white bottom half, with white stripes down the sleeves, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Inspector Ewan Wilson, of Falkirk Police, said: “This was a particularly upsetting incident for the victim, and we are appealing for anyone with any information at all that can assist to make contact with us.

“The top the male was wearing is quite distinctive and is hopefully something that someone in the community will recognise. We are appealing for any information or for anyone who recognises the description to contact us via 101, quoting reference number 2389 of 29 June 2019.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.”