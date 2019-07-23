Thief repeatedly stole booze from Stenhousemuir shop and attacked worker

A thief who repeatedly stole alcohol and assaulted a store employee has been imprisoned.

Alexander Craig (36), 48 South View, Stenhousemuir, appeared from custody in court last Thursday.

He had admitted pinching booze from Spar in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on June 19, June 20 and June 21.

Craig also pled guilty to pushing a woman at the shop on June 20 and repeatedly running off and hiding from police who’d attended at his home on June 21 to place him under arrest.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said her client had no explanation for the “downwards spiral” he went on.

The court heard Craig had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in HMP Barlinnie.

He was jailed for a year backdated to June 24.