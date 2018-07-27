Thief punished after assaulting staff member at Falkirk Poundland

A shoplifter who grabbed a store manager by the neck has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Jade Carlin (25) left Toni Quinn covered in scratches at Poundland in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park on April 25.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last week how Carlin also stole groceries from the Co-op, Mary Street, Laurieston on November 20, 2017, as well as alcohol from Tesco in Central Retail Park, Falkirk on April 25 this year.

Carlin, 10 Suilven Heights, Laurieston, received a community payback order requiring her to complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months and was placed under supervision for two years.