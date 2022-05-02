Thief plunges into Bonnybridge river to escape police

Sean McBurnie (20) initially refused to come out of the water, but was eventually brought back onto dry land and arrested by officers. He then proceeded to struggle and lash out at them as he was being taken to the police van.

McBurnie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing alcohol from Scotmid, Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge and obstructing police in the execution of their duty in Main Street, Bonnybridge on Devember 22, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing medical staff and police in their duty at FVRH on December 4, 2020 and breaching his curfew in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on February 6 last year.

McBurnie waded into the river to try and evade police officers

The court heard the value of the alcohol McBurnie stole from Scotmid was £9.50 and there was no recovery.

Police were subsequently called following the theft and went looking for McBurnie.

"They carried out a search for the accused in the area ,” said Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute. “He was spotted by police officers in the river in Bonnybridge, in the water.

"He was wading through the water to avoid capture. He refused to leave the water, but was then removed onto dry land and then arrested. He struggled violently with officers on the way to the police van and leg restraints were applied.”