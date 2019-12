A thief caught stealing metal piping claimed he was “trying to feed my family”.

David Brand (36), 79 Ashley Terrace, Alloa, stole from a Laurieston home on April 5 and then Lynnbank Farm, Dollar on April 28.

Both hauls, one of which was recovered, were worth £30 each. His defence solicitor said Brand was trying to “make some money”.

He was ordered to complete 80 hours’ unpaid work within four months.