Police have launched an investigation after a thief broke into a Polmont pub and made off with a laptop.

The Black Bull in the village’s Main Street was targeted at around 3.20am on Saturday, June 8.

Officers called out to the scene when an alarm was activated found the front door had been forced open.

A white laptop, the make and model of which are unknown at this time, was stolen from within the property.

Police can be contacted via 101.