'There's no getting away from that': Falkirk court hears offender cut off his electronic tag
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Terry Shaw, 31, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man while acting with another in Sunart Place, Grangemouth on June 23 last year.
The charges stated Shaw punched the man on the head and placed a knife against his neck before demanding money and property from him.
The court heard Shaw had breached his restriction of liberty order when he cut off his electronic monitoring tag.
"There’s no getting away from that,” noted defence solicitor Simon Hutchison.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You pleaded guilty to a very serious matter and I gave you the benefit of a community disposal. You then went to the length of cutting off your electronic monitoring device to evade that order.”
She sentenced Shaw, address listed as Low Moss Prison, Glasgow, to two years in prison.