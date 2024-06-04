'There's no getting away from that': Falkirk court hears offender cut off his electronic tag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A violent offender who robbed a man at knife point did himself no favours when he cut off his electronic monitoring tag.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Terry Shaw, 31, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man while acting with another in Sunart Place, Grangemouth on June 23 last year.

The charges stated Shaw punched the man on the head and placed a knife against his neck before demanding money and property from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Shaw had breached his restriction of liberty order when he cut off his electronic monitoring tag.

Shaw cut off his electronic tag (Picture: Esme Allan)

"There’s no getting away from that,” noted defence solicitor Simon Hutchison.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You pleaded guilty to a very serious matter and I gave you the benefit of a community disposal. You then went to the length of cutting off your electronic monitoring device to evade that order.”