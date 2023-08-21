News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

'There's no excuse for it': Grangemouth two machete man March Le Fay, 33, caught carrying blades

A first offender “who does not have his troubles to seek” was caught by police armed with two machetes in public.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, March Le Fay, 33, had admitted possession two machetes in public on the A9 Cadgers Brae, Polmont, on July 26 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “His mother has contacted police, concerned for his mental health. She said a machete was missing from her house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The accused was seen driving towards the Cadgers Brae roundabout and was stopped by police. They searched him and found one machete in his waistband.

Police found Le Fay armed with two machetes (Picture: Police Scotland)Police found Le Fay armed with two machetes (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police found Le Fay armed with two machetes (Picture: Police Scotland)
Most Popular

"Officers searched the vehicle and found another machete.”

It was stated Le Fay suffered from “considerable ill health”.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “Mr Le Fay does not have his troubles to seek. Carrying machetes around in public is a serious matter and there’s no excuse for it.”

He placed Le Fay, 13 Bearcroft Gardens, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.