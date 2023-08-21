'There's no excuse for it': Grangemouth two machete man March Le Fay, 33, caught carrying blades

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, March Le Fay, 33, had admitted possession two machetes in public on the A9 Cadgers Brae, Polmont, on July 26 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “His mother has contacted police, concerned for his mental health. She said a machete was missing from her house.

"The accused was seen driving towards the Cadgers Brae roundabout and was stopped by police. They searched him and found one machete in his waistband.

Police found Le Fay armed with two machetes (Picture: Police Scotland)

"Officers searched the vehicle and found another machete.”

It was stated Le Fay suffered from “considerable ill health”.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “Mr Le Fay does not have his troubles to seek. Carrying machetes around in public is a serious matter and there’s no excuse for it.”