'There's been a domestic': Grangemouth crane driver lifted for his threatening behaviour and bad attitude

Roy Whitelaw, 52, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – pushing a woman – at an address in Central Avenue, Grangemouth on October 30 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer were in a relationship for five years. The complainer had been at work and returned home at 8pm.

"The accused then returned home heavily intoxicated. An argument ensued and he called her a cow and a slag. She told him she had contacted the police and the accused pushed her backwards, causing her to fall and strike her head on the floor.

Whitelaw greeted police at the door telling them 'there's been a domestic'(Picture: Police Scotland)

"When police officers arrived the accused opened the door and stated ‘there’s been a domestic’ and said ‘it’s been an accident due to my mental health’.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Whitelaw, Room 8, 8 Union Court, Grangemouth, was a crane driver and his work took him to many different places – which could make unpaid work difficult.

“He can be in Falkirk on Thursday and can be somewhere up the north of the country on Friday,” she added.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Whitelaw, “to put it crudely” had a “bad attitude” and noted the Caledonia domestic abuse programme was practically incompatible due to his employment.