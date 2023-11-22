A motorcycle has been stolen from a street in Dunipace only to be spotted a day later in Banknock.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you seen this motorbike? It was stolen from Chestnut Crescent, Dunipace, between 8pm and 9.30pm on Monday, November 20.

"It was last seen on Tuesday, November 21, on Hollandbush Crescent, Banknock.”