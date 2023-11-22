The hunt is now on for motorcycle pinched from street in Dunipace
A motorcycle has been stolen from a street in Dunipace only to be spotted a day later in Banknock.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you seen this motorbike? It was stolen from Chestnut Crescent, Dunipace, between 8pm and 9.30pm on Monday, November 20.
"It was last seen on Tuesday, November 21, on Hollandbush Crescent, Banknock.”
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this bike or who took it should call the Police on 101, quoting reference 3658 of November 20.