'That's my knife, please let me have it back': Off duty officer confronts blood covered woman on Falkirk Street
Roseanne McCourtney, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted having possession of a knife in Millburn Street, Falkirk on December 5 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was midnight and a police officer was on his way home after work. He saw the accused walking – there was a large amount of blood coming from her left arm.
"He followed her down the street and offered her assistance. She told him she had a knife up her sleeve, which she then allowed to slide out and drop to the ground.
"She said ‘that’s my knife, please let me have it back’.”
The court heard McCourtney, who lives in Grangemouth, had injured herself and knew she should not have the knife in public.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed her on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.