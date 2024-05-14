'That's my knife, please let me have it back': Off duty officer confronts blood covered woman on Falkirk Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An off duty police officer’s concern for a blood covered woman led to her telling him she had a knife up her sleeve.

Roseanne McCourtney, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted having possession of a knife in Millburn Street, Falkirk on December 5 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was midnight and a police officer was on his way home after work. He saw the accused walking – there was a large amount of blood coming from her left arm.

"He followed her down the street and offered her assistance. She told him she had a knife up her sleeve, which she then allowed to slide out and drop to the ground.

McCourtney appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She said ‘that’s my knife, please let me have it back’.”

The court heard McCourtney, who lives in Grangemouth, had injured herself and knew she should not have the knife in public.