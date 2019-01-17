Terrified shop staff threatened by ‘axeman’ in Grangemouth

Police are currently investigating an alleged crime which happened in Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Square earlier this afternoon.

The incident, which reportedly involved an offender armed with an axe, happened at the Bowhouse Mini Market at 2.35pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers in Forth Valley were called to a premises in Grangemouth following an report of male entering a store and threatening staff.

“The incident took place at the premises on Bowhouse Square at around 2.35pm on Thursday, January 17.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers currently remain at the scene.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2125 of January 17.”