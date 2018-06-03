Tenth driving ban offence for Denny man

When a man was involved in a road traffic collision in Hawthorn Drive, Denny he was found to have committed his 10th driving while disqualified offence.

William McLean, 8 Hawthorn Drive, Denny pled guilty to the offence he committed on October 2 last year.

The court heard Mclean had gone through a bad period with the death of both his parents in a short space of time which led to a “breakdown”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said McLean had been committing these offences since 1996 and had received custody each time so clearly custodial sentences were not working.

The case was adjourned until June 2 so the court could obtain reports on McLean, who is already banned from driving for life.