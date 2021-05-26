Teens aged 13, 14 and 16 charged over anti-social behaviour in Stenhousemuir street

Two boys, aged 13 and 16, and a 14-year-old girl are alleged to have committed offences last Friday night in Hallam Road.

Inspector Liam Harman said: “There has been a rise in anti-social behaviour incidents involving youths in the area recently.

“We are working with a wide range of partners to tackle this issue and reduce the impact on local businesses and members of the public.

Police are cracking down on anti-social behaviour in Stenhousemuir. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“This weekend officers will be patrolling the area to detect and deter this criminality, as well as engaging with young people, speaking to them about the consequences of this behaviour and encouraging them not to take part.

“Anti-social behaviour can be incredibly disruptive to communities and everyone should feel safe and be able to enjoy where they live.

“This senseless behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone caught behaving in this way will be robustly dealt with.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to police by calling 101.

