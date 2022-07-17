Teenager's victim only remembers feeling one punch during Falkirk attack

Jake McLay (19) – who claimed he was not even there at the time – was seen to have laid into the man with a number of punches before he fell to the ground.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McLay had been found guilty of assault – repeatedly punching a man to the head and knocking him to the ground – near TK Maxx, Falkirk Central Retail Park on June 13 last year.

He was also found to have breached his 7pm to 7am curfew on the same date.

Sheriff Craig Harris, who heard presided over the trial, said McLay’s victim claimed he was only hit with one punch, but there was clear evidence from witnesses stating McLay hit him a number of times.

"The individual who was punched only remembers feeling one punch,” said Sheriff Harris.

Addressing McLay, he said: “You still maintain you weren’t there – I reject that entirely.”

He noted McLay, 6 Comely Park Gardens, Falkirk, showed no remorse for his victim because he continued to maintain his innocence throughtout all the court proceedings despite evidence and statements to the contrary.

He ordered him to pay £400 compensation to his victim at a rate of £70 per month.