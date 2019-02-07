Teenagers to appear in court over Camelon robbery and Falkirk shoplifting

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Camelon and a shoplifting in Falkirk.

The pair, who are aged 16 and 17, are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday) following the two incidents.

The first took place at 5.30pm last night (Wednesday) within a licensed premises in Falkirk’s Blinkbonny Road.

A 31-year-old man who was sitting in his car was then assaulted and had personal belongings stolen just hours later at about 8.30pm in Fairlie Drive, Camelon.

Detective Sergeant Will Hogg, from Falkirk CID, said: “Following these incidents, two arrests were swiftly made and we want to make it clear that all forms of acquisitive crime will be robustly dealt with.

“Robbery, shoplifting, theft and housebreaking will not be tolerated and anyone found to be involved in offences of this nature will be brought to account for their actions.”