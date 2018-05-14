Teenagers charged in connection with Stenhousemuir assaults

Four teenagers have been charged so far in connection with a number of assaults in the Stenhousemuir area.

The incidents took place at various locations on the evening of Friday, May 4 and police have confirmed that local officers have been conducting thorough investigations since then.

In a statement on Forth Valley Police Division’s Facebook page, officers moved to reassure the public following the incidents.

The statement said: “These callous and unprovoked attacks have been treated with the utmost seriousness and there will be ongoing high visibility patrols in the area over the coming weekends as part of continuing enquiries.

“We would urge the local community to tell us their concerns and pass on any information which may be able to help by calling 101 or emailing BonnybridgeLarbertCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

It added: “Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”