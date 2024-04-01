Teenagers arrested following Forth Valley building fire
Two male teenagers have been arrested in connection with a building fire in the Forth Valley area.
The two 16-year-olds were taken into custody following an incident in St Ninians Road, Stirling on Saturday, March 30 when emergency services were called to a fire at around 5.50pm in an abandoned building.
No-one was injured and extensive enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact police via 101, quoting incident reference number 2951 of March 30.