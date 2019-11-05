Teenager who bit policewoman in Grangemouth given two-year sentence

A teen who bit a policewoman and spat on another officer has been placed into detention for two years.

Chloe Fowler (18), 9 Torburn Avenue, Plean, appeared from custody in court last week, having pled guilty to biting PC Lynn Bell in Chisholm Place, Grangemouth on April 21, 2018 and spitting on PC Kirstine Gibbs’ face at Falkirk Police Station on March 30 this year.

She’d also admitted behaving threateningly at the town’s police station that day by repeatedly uttering offensive and threatening remarks and breaching a bail condition to remain at her address by attending at a home in Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill on September 13 without reasonable excuse.

Fowler’s sentence was backdated to September 13.