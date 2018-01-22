Teenager warns: ‘I will slice youse’

A troubled teen threatened people with a piece of broken glass, a pole and a box, as well as assaulting two women in their 20s and a police officer during his violent outbursts.

Patrick Reid (18) let his anger get the better of him on three separate occasions – at a funfair, a social gathering and a hospital.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had pled guilty to the two assaults he committed and threatening behaviour in Merchiston Gardens, Falkirk, and assaulting a police officer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 16 last year.

He also admitted a breach of the peace in Zetland Park, Grangemouth on June 15, 2016.

Reid’s behaviour surfaced in a public park when he came to the attention of community safety wardens.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8pm in Zetland Park and a funfair is taking place. The community wardens saw the accused goading a group of youths, challenging them to fight.

“The accused’s shouts ‘I will slice youse – come on then I’ll take the lot of you’. He is carrying something in his hand which he picked up off the ground. It’s a broken glass.”

Reid cycled off, but was later traced by police.

Over a year later Reid attended a get together and lost his temper again.

Mr McLachlan said: “Alcohol was consumed and they accused became over active and a bit aggressive. He was asked to leave and punched the witness on the head and the other witness tried to intervene.

“He tried squared up to her and punched her on the head and body. He is then seen going into the garden and gets hold of a pole which he then waves about. He throws a box towards a stationary vehicle and police are contacted.

“He said he had a sore head and is taken to the hospital by police. He didn’t appreciate police being there and became aggressive, trying to strike one of the officers with his head.”

The court heard there was no injury caused by Reid’s assaults.

Defence solicitor Neil Hay said: “He has had a difficult upbringing and has now seen the inside of Polmont YOI.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Reid, 2 Tanera Court, Glen Village, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 250 hours unpaid work within nine months. A review of the order was fixed for March 9.