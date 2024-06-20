Teenager to appear in court in connection with murder of 17-year-old Grangemouth boy

By James Trimble
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:16 BST
A 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection with the murder of Aaron McPherson, 17, who sadly died of his injuries on Saturday.

The 17-year-old male is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, June 21.

This follows a collision involving an e-bike and a car on Portal Road, Grangemouth at around 11.45pm on Thursday, May 30.

Aaron, who was riding the e-bike, was taken to hospital as a result of the collision and died two days later.

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the murder of Aaron McPherson, who sadly died on June 15

An 18-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: "Our thoughts remain with Aaron's family and friends. Officers are offering support and keeping them updated as our investigation continues.

"I'd like to thank members of the public who have already come forward and would ask anyone else with information to please come forward also."

Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4450 of Thursday, May 30.