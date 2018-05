Jamie McBride (18) was arrested after threatening his former partner at a house in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on July 1 last year.

The teeanger, 2 Hillside Terrace, Westquarter, appeared for at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and had sentence deferred until August 8 to prove he can behave himself.

McBride had earlier been found guilty of domestic abuse after a trial,