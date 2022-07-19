Teenager shouted 'that's my bird' and punched rival during Bo'ness attack

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the assault – punching and kicking the 14-year-old – at West Lothian Golf Club, Bo’ness on July 23 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer had arranged to meet a female at the golf club in Bo’ness. He met her and they went for a walk. He then noticed the accused jump over a fence and move towards him.

"The accused stated ‘that’s my bird’ and the complainer responded the girl in question had not told him she was in a relationship. The accused then punched him with a closed fist to the forehead.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The complainer tried to push him away and the accused then left the scene.”

The 14-year-old called his mother and then contacted police regarding the incident.

Officers arrived and were able to trace the teenager.

The 14-year-old victim sustained minor bruising to the head from the punch and stiffness to his back, where the teenager had been kicking him.

It was stated this was “an isolated incident” and the 17-year-old was a first offender, who committed the assault when he was just 16.

Addressing the youngster, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I hope very much for your sake this has been an isolated incident.”