Teenager reported over vandalism at Denny Bowling Club
A 15-year-old girl has been identified as responsible for damage caused to Denny Bowling Club.
By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:35pm
Police in Forth Valley had earlier issued an appeal for information in relation to a smashed window at the club in Stirling Street.
The incident happened on January 21.
Officers have now confirmed a teenage girl has now been identified.
A Police Scotland statement on social media said: “Police can confirm that a 15-year-old female has now been identified as responsible, and a report will be submitted accordingly.”