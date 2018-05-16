Teenager driver led police on high-speed chase through Camelon

The teenage driver of a stolen van who led police on a high-speed chase through Camelon has avoided custody.

George White was stopped by officers on Glasgow Road around midnight on January 14, but before they could speak to him he drove off.

During the chase that followed along Wall Street, Carmuirs Drive and Wilson Road, the 18-year-old hit speeds of up to 50 miles an hour, drove straight through a roundabout, crossed over to the opposite side of the road and mounted the pavement.

White then jumped out of the van while it was still moving and ran off, leaving the abandoned vehicle to collide with a parked car which was then pushed back and hit another vehicle behind it.

When police caught up with White in Mariner Road he was “totally incapable” of standing on his own and was smelling of alcohol. When he was searched he was found with a bag of cocaine.

White, who lived in Laburnum Road, Banknock, at the time of the offences, was arrested and later pled guilty to driving a van that had been stolen from Bathgate Caravan Park earlier that day, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving dangerously at excessive speeds and evacuating a vehicle while it was still in motion.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “He was out with freinds at the caravan site that is used by the travelling community. He appreciates he should have been nowhere near any vehicle that night and knows it is very fortunate that no-one was injured. His mum is horrified at what happened and now removed him from the company he was keeping.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston warned White, who now lives in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, he was very narrowly avoiding custody.

Instead he disqualifed him for four years, placed him on a supervised community order for two years, told him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work in eight months and imposed a restriction of liberty order that will keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am daily for the next four months.