Teenager dies after car and lorry crash on A801 in Falkirk

Police have confirmed a teenager died in yesterday's crash on the A801 in Falkirk.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

The incident occurred around 6am on the stretch of road between the Bowhouse roundabout and Avon Gorge.

The 19-year-old male was driving a blue Ford Fiesta northbound, while an articulated lorry was travelling southbound when the two vehicles collided.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the teenager was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old died in the early morning crash on the A801. Pic: Michael GillenA 19-year-old died in the early morning crash on the A801. Pic: Michael Gillen
A 19-year-old died in the early morning crash on the A801. Pic: Michael Gillen
Police have confirmed his family has been notified.

Officers said the driver of the lorry was uninjured but was deeply distressed by what had happened.The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to carry out enquiries at the location.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen either of the vehicles to contact us. It is imperative we establish the full circumstances of how a young man died.

“If anyone has any information or has any dash cam footage which could assist our investigation, please pass it on. Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0508 of August 7.”