The incident occurred around 6am on the stretch of road between the Bowhouse roundabout and Avon Gorge.

The 19-year-old male was driving a blue Ford Fiesta northbound, while an articulated lorry was travelling southbound when the two vehicles collided.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the teenager was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old died in the early morning crash on the A801. Pic: Michael Gillen

Police have confirmed his family has been notified.

Officers said the driver of the lorry was uninjured but was deeply distressed by what had happened.The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to carry out enquiries at the location.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen either of the vehicles to contact us. It is imperative we establish the full circumstances of how a young man died.