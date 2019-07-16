Teenager charged following Camelon murder

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a Camelon man last month.

James Baillie (40) died from his injuries following an incident at an address in Burnside Court at around 7.20am on June 27.

James Baillie

Police who attended the scene found Baillie and another man aged 53 seriously injured at the property and Baillie died shortly after.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his fiancée said: “James was my fiancé and we intended to marry this year.

“He was the love of my life and I miss him so much, as will his friends and family. “I’m very grateful for all the kind words and messages of sympathy I have received but would now ask for privacy to come to terms with our terrible loss.”

Detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder inquiry which saw the teenager arrested in the London area on Tuesday, July 16.

He is expected to appear before Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Mr Baillie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries have been ongoing since the incident which has now resulted in the 17-year-old being charged in connection with the murder of Mr Baillie.

“I would like to thank the local community and members of the wider public for their assistance and support whilst our inquiries were ongoing.”