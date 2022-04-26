Teenager bit nurse's shoulder during Forth Valley Royal Hospital attack

Caitlin Meldrum (18) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting members of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 21, 2020.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused became aggressive towards the witnesses and started kicking out as both witnesses were trying to support her.

"She was making contact with the witness’s lower legs and gathering saliva in her mouth in an attempt to spit. The witness placed her jacket between the accused and the other witness to attempt to cause her to stop spitting.

Meldrum bit a nurse on the shoulder during an attack at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"The accused then turned towards one of the witnesses and bit her on her shoulder. The witness was in a lot of pain from this. A doctor examined her and advised her there would be no need for medical attention.

"The wound was oval shaped with teeth marks and bleeding could be noted under the skin.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “She is heartily ashamed of her actions on the day in question. She was drinking a bottle of vodka a day at the time.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Meldrum was only 17 at the time of the offence.

He said: “Any attack on a nurse would often lead to a custodial sentence, even for someone who is a first offender.”