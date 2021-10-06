Teenager arrested over 'offensive weapon' found at Falkirk area school

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with the discovery of an “offensive weapon” at Bo’ness Academy this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called to the Gauze Road school around 10.30am.

A number of officers are reported to have rushed to the scene of the incident.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the discovery of an "offensive weapon" at Bo'ness Academy. Picture: John Devlin.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Police officers dealt with an incident in one of our schools today.

“We’d like to reassure parents/carers that there was no danger to any pupil or staff at any time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon on a school premises in Bo’ness, after officers attended a school at around 10.30am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

“Nobody was injured as a result.”

