Teenager arrested over 'offensive weapon' found at Falkirk area school
Falkirk Council has moved to allay parents’ fears after a teenager was arrested following reports of a knife being found at one of the region’s schools.
A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with the discovery of an “offensive weapon” at Bo’ness Academy this morning (Wednesday).
Police were called to the Gauze Road school around 10.30am.
A number of officers are reported to have rushed to the scene of the incident.
A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Police officers dealt with an incident in one of our schools today.
“We’d like to reassure parents/carers that there was no danger to any pupil or staff at any time.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon on a school premises in Bo’ness, after officers attended a school at around 10.30am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
“Nobody was injured as a result.”