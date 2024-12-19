Teenager arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire raising at Bo'ness flats
Four fire crews battled the inferno at the structure on Commissioner Street in Bo’ness from 10.30pm on Friday, December 13.
There were no reported injuries, but the damage caused has been extensive.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30pm on Friday, December 13, we were called to a report of a fire in premises at Commissioner Street, Bo’ness. Officers attended and assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.”
Back in 2021 Falkirk Council planning committee approved plans for 24 new flats and six new houses at the junction of Commissioner Street and Union Street.
At the time councillors stated the buildings would transform a "vacant, overgrown and derelict site".