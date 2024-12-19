Teenager arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire raising at Bo'ness flats

Police confirmed they have arrested and charged a teenager in connection with the deliberate blaze which ripped through a block of flats under construction in Bo’ness.

Four fire crews battled the inferno at the structure on Commissioner Street in Bo’ness from 10.30pm on Friday, December 13.

There were no reported injuries, but the damage caused has been extensive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30pm on Friday, December 13, we were called to a report of a fire in premises at Commissioner Street, Bo’ness. Officers attended and assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A teenager has now been arrested and charged in connection with the blaze at the block of flats in Bo'ness (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Back in 2021 Falkirk Council planning committee approved plans for 24 new flats and six new houses at the junction of Commissioner Street and Union Street.

At the time councillors stated the buildings would transform a "vacant, overgrown and derelict site".