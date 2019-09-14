Teenage weekend drunks invade Linlithgow town centre

Reports of drunk and rowdy teenagers in Linlithgow town centre on weekend evenings have sparked a police appeal to parents.

Large groups are gathering in various locations on Friday and Saturday nights, amid complaints of antisocial behaviour and vandalism to property.

Several people have been charged with alleged offences.

Residents have contacted police concerned about the wellbeing of youths “clearly under the influence of alcohol” - and officers say parents must take responsibility.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to appeal to parents to be aware of where their children are on Friday and Saturday eveningsand ensure that they are not part of a larger group that have been causing concerns to local residents.

“The over consumption of alcohol is of particular concern and can lead a young person being vulnerable and exposed to danger.