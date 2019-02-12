Teenage terrors run riot in Stenhousemuir attacking 15-year-old youngsters

Two 17-year-old girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted violently assaulting a number of 15-year-olds in a street in the Stenhousemuir area and on a train travelling from Falkirk Grahamston on May 4 last year.

The girls, who both have no previous convictions, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and were told by Sheriff Derek Livingston they had both been responsible for carrying out a horrendous attack.

The court heard CCTV captured footage of the assaults – one which saw the girls pursue and throw another girl to the ground before repeatedly kicking her in the head.

Sentence was deferred on both 17-year-olds until February 19 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.