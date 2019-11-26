Teenage Subway worker served up a knuckle sandwich during Falkirk assault

A teenage dad who works in Subway delivered his very own knuckle sandwich giving a bloody nose to a man who had supposedly been threatening him for a year.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was present in the Tesco store in Falkirk, Central Retail Park during an altercation when he took the opportunity to lash out at the man.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the youngster had admitted the assault he committed in the store on April 10.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “It was 6.45pm and the accused was attending the Tesco store with a friend when an altercation broke out between the accused’s friend and a member of staff.

“The accused punched a man on his nose, causing it to bleed. The victim then ran off towards Grahamston Railway Station an notified transport police. The accused told officers ‘he had been threatening me for a year and threatening my ex. He put his head towards me and I took that as a threat and I punched him – I’m not going to lie’.” The court heard there had been a running undercurrent of animosity between the accused and the complainer for over a year and the complainer had challenged the accused to a fight on previous occasions.

The teenager’s defence solicitor stated the youngster – now a father of one – had drug and alcohol problems at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Robert Dickson fined the 17-year-old £300 to be paid back at a rate of £60 per month.