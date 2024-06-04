Teenage offender set wooden floor alight during boozy night in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender poured nail varnish remover on a wooden floor and then set it alight after an argument with his partner then told police he only want to hurt himself.

Brandon McDonald, 19, had been having a drink with friends and his partner when he lost the plot and torched the floor after pouring the highly flammable liquid all over it.

He later told police he had fallen out with his partner and the only person he wanted to hurt was himself.

McDonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Portal Road, Grangemouth on March 17.

McDonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “It was 8pm and Mr McDonald began consuming alcohol. Two of his friends have arrived and were within the living room of the property.

"Mr McDonald followed the complainer into the living room and poured nail varnish remover over the wooden floor, before setting it on fire with a lighter. The complainer exited the property and contacted police.

"Mr McDonald has run out of the front door of the property. Police traced him nearby. He was arrested and stated ‘I was just shouting about the relationship – she’s having our baby. I did pour the nail varnish, but I just wanted to harm myself’.”

The court heard the relationship is now over.