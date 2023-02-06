Teenage inmate caught with illegal items in his cell at Polmont YOI
Dean Forbes, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing unauthorised SIM cards at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 30 last year.
6th Feb 2023
Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said a morning search of the Forbes’ cell had uncovered four SIM cards.
The court heard it had been the first significant period in custody Forbes, 94-6 Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh, had experienced.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 225 hours unpaid work within 12 months.