Teenage footballer faces "substantial" jail sentence after battering stranger in street

A teenage footballer who battered a stranger in the street, leaving him permanently impaired has been told he faces a “substantial” jail term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Dalrymple, 19, who plays for Camelon Juniors in the East of Scotland League Premier Division, punched his victim four times in the face in an attack based on what a court was told appeared be mistaken identity.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday, March 1 while the man was out socialising in Stirling town centre with friends and a colleague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid said Dalrymple was subject to a bail order at the time of the incident.

Dalrymple appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mr McDermid said the victim and his party “were on their way from one bar to another when they saw the accused and his friends on King Street.”

One of the people with the complainer knew Dalrymple, but he himself did not.

The court heard Dalrymple left his friends and came over. He called the complainer an offensive name, which Mr McDermid said “is believed to be the result of mistaken identity.” The complainer shouted back at him before Dalrymple punched him on the face “around four times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s colleague got in between them and helped him away.

Mr McDermid said the complainer “could feel his teeth were displaced. He was in agony and blood began to pour from his mouth.”

He was taken by a friend to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with two jaw fractures. He spent five days in hospital while his jaw was fixed with surgery and metal plates. His loose teeth were fixed with metal braces.

Mr McDermid said: “He struggled to eat or drink, his mental health dipped, he was unable to sleep, and he was off work for seven weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man still suffers from a loss of sensation, which makes he feel he is drooling when eating or drinking, is regularly in pain when he eats, and now speaks with a lisp due to the change in the structure of his jaw. The court heard his face had also changed shape, and the left side now looks larger than the right.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Dalrymple, of Falkirk, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, and permanent impairment.

Solicitor Lynn Swan, defending, said: “Mr Dalrymple accepts this is very serious and he is aware of the full powers of the court.”

Sheriff Simon Collins KC deferred sentence for reports until October 16th, and remanded Dalrymple in custody.

He warned him: “A custodial sentence – and a substantial one – is highly likely.”