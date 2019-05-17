Teenage Falkirk FC supporter’s flying kick pushed man into path of moving car

A teenager’s mindless act of thuggery could have killed a football fan when his two-footed flying kick pushed him into the path of an oncoming car.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chased after a Dunfermline Athletic FC supporter and launched his kick in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, the youngster had pled guilty to the assault and threatening behaviour he committed on December 29 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “It was 5.40pm and police officers were on duty at the location due to concerns associated with football disorder. The accused was within a group of Falkirk football supporters.

“He was shouting and swearing and challenging Dunfermline supporters to fight. Police officers saw a person run towards the Falkirk supporters and thereafter run away. The accused lunged towards the person with both feet and struck him on the torso, causing him to collide with a motor vehicle.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed the young offender on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 170 hours unpaid work withn nine months.