Teenage biker hands himself in to police after girl, 4, struck by motorcycle in Falkirk park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The young girl was struck and injured in the Falkirk area public park on Monday, August 12.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At the time of the incident, there were around 15 to 20 children playing within the park. The girl was taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery from her injuries.
"However, the associated trauma of the event will remain with her and her family for some time.”
Witnesses at the scene identified a 16-year-old male who subsequently handed himself into Falkirk Police Station earlier this month.
Enquiries were carried out and resulted in the seizure of the motorcycle and the 16-year-old being charged with multiple road traffic offences.
He will now be subject of a joint report to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.