Teenage biker hands himself in to police after girl, 4, struck by motorcycle in Falkirk park

By James Trimble
Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A four-year-old girl was hit by a motorcycle as she played in a public park and now a 16-year-old has handed himself into police in connection with the incident.

The young girl was struck and injured in the Falkirk area public park on Monday, August 12.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At the time of the incident, there were around 15 to 20 children playing within the park. The girl was taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery from her injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, the associated trauma of the event will remain with her and her family for some time.”

Police carried out enquiries following the incident in the public park (Picture: Submitted)Police carried out enquiries following the incident in the public park (Picture: Submitted)
Police carried out enquiries following the incident in the public park (Picture: Submitted)

Witnesses at the scene identified a 16-year-old male who subsequently handed himself into Falkirk Police Station earlier this month.

Enquiries were carried out and resulted in the seizure of the motorcycle and the 16-year-old being charged with multiple road traffic offences.

He will now be subject of a joint report to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.