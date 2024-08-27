Teenage biker hands himself in to police after girl, 4, struck by motorcycle in Falkirk park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A four-year-old girl was hit by a motorcycle as she played in a public park and now a 16-year-old has handed himself into police in connection with the incident.

The young girl was struck and injured in the Falkirk area public park on Monday, August 12.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At the time of the incident, there were around 15 to 20 children playing within the park. The girl was taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery from her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, the associated trauma of the event will remain with her and her family for some time.”

Police carried out enquiries following the incident in the public park (Picture: Submitted)

Witnesses at the scene identified a 16-year-old male who subsequently handed himself into Falkirk Police Station earlier this month.

Enquiries were carried out and resulted in the seizure of the motorcycle and the 16-year-old being charged with multiple road traffic offences.

He will now be subject of a joint report to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.