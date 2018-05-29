Teenage anti-social behaviour at Helix Park prompts police warning

Police have vowed to clamp down on teenage anti-social behaviour in Falkirk district parks.

The warning was sounded after officers received a series of complaints from employees at the Helix Park over youths — thought to be aged between 13 and 16 — using the site to drink alcohol and light fires in recent weeks.

Extra officers will be deployed to the region’s greenspaces during the school summer holidays to try to tackle the issue.

Sergeant Davie Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We have had a number of emails from staff at the Helix Park in relation to anti-social behaviour at night by youths congregating to drink and light fires.

“Parks are there to be enjoyed by everyone but those found to be conducting anti-social behaviour will be targeted.

“Police are carrying out increased patrols to identify those who wish to waste the enjoyment of parks for everyone else.

“We will not see people’s enjoyment ruined by a minority who wish to engage in anti-social behaviour.”