Teen took his granny’s car for a dangerous joyride in Grangemouth

A 16-year-old boy from Denny admitted taking his grandmother’s car “for a spin” without consent from Morar Court, Grangemouth.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the theft he committed and driving dangerously on November 21 last year.

While he was driving on Craigleith Road in Grangemouth, he veered onto the wrong side of the road, failed to stop at a red traffic light and drove without headlights.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton admonished the teen for takingthe car and allowed his three-year community payback order to continue for the other offence.