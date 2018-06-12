Teen terror in court

A teenager stabbed a mobile phone and iPod with a knife then later pounded on the door of the room his terrified family had barricaded themselves in.

The 17-year-old from Denny, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a number of offences. On November 2 last year he behaved in a threatening manner towards his mum, attacking electrical equipment and on January 16 this year he caused his family such fear and alarm they had to shut themselves away from him inside their Denny home. Sheriff John Mundy heard the case and, taking note of the situation and the offender’s age, referred the matter back to the Children’s Panel.